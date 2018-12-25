Leader sends condolences over Ayatollah Shahroudi's demise

In his message on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed grief over the demise of Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi suffering from a long-standing painful illness.

The Leader also condoled with Ayatollah Shahroudi's wife, children, and the rest of his family, wishing God's mercy and forgiveness for the deceased cleric.

Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi passed away at Khatamolanbia Hospital in Tehran on Sunday at the age of 70 due to a digestive system problem late on Monday. The health condition of Ayatollah Shahroudi had turned worse since Sunday, and he was in the intensive care unit of for a digestive system problem; he had not attended Expediency Council's sessions since mid-summer and EDC Secretary, as recommended by doctors. The senior cleric was appointed by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei as chairman of Expediency Council in 2017.

LR