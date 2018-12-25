Some countries think US can ensure their survival: Shamkhani

He made the remarks at a Tuesday meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Republic Ogtay Asadov in Tehran.

The danger of terrorism and its roots, including Takfiri ideologies which are being promoted by some regional countries, has created crisis across all the region, becoming a serious obstacle in the process of Islamic countries’ progress, Shamkhani maintained.

He went on to say that cultural, religious, lingual and ethnical commonalities between Iran and Azerbaijan are a unique opportunity for expanding bilateral ties.

Shared borders between Iran and Azerbaijan are regions of peace and friendship, Shamkhani said, adding that there are great potentials for boosting trade between the two countries and that facilitating this process can lead to improving the welfare of people in both states.

For his part, Asadov described his meetings with Iranian officials as ‘effective’ and said that the Republic of Azerbaijan is eager to increase trade and bilateral cooperation with Iran in different fields and welcomes initiatives in this regard.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Asadov arrived in Tehran today morning. He held separate meetings with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani today. The Azeri delegation is slated to meet with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

