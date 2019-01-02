Zarif rebukes US’ habit of disrespecting intl. treaties

In a Tuesday Twitter message, Zarif wrote that Washington has already pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), the Paris Climate Agreement, and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), noting that perhaps there is nothing else left for the US and the Zionist regime to leave except the planet Earth.

The United States and the Israeli regime withdrew from UNESCO on Monday, accusing the international body of holding an anti-Israel bias.

