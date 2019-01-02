  1. Politics
Zarif rebukes US’ habit of disrespecting intl. treaties

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has derided the recent decision by the Trump administration to leave the Nations Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (UNESCO), censuring the US and the Israeli regime’s habit of disrespecting international conventions.

In a Tuesday Twitter message, Zarif wrote that Washington has already pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), the Paris Climate Agreement, and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), noting that perhaps there is nothing else left for the US and the Zionist regime to leave except the planet Earth.

The United States and the Israeli regime withdrew from UNESCO on Monday, accusing the international body of holding an anti-Israel bias.

