22 December 2018 - 10:46

Azerbaijan parl. speaker to visit Iran

Azerbaijan parl. speaker to visit Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – The Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Republic Ogtay Asadov is set to visit Iran on Dec. 25-26 upon the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart Ali Larijani.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Asadov is scheduled to hold a number of meetings with top Iranian officials including President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

The officials will discuss a host of issues including the development prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as security issues.

Asadov is also set to visit the city of Urmia, West Azerbaijan province,  to hold talks with the senior officials of the northwestern Iranian city.

