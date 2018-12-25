Rouhani says boosting coop. with Baku important for Tehran

He made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Republic Ogtay Asadov in Tehran.

Rouhani referred to the friendly, brotherly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and stressed the development of comprehensive relations between Tehran and Baku for accelerating implementation of agreements between the two countries, the official website of Iranian president reported.

“Fortunately, relations between the two countries in the recent years have increased and today, we are witnessing close cooperation and ties between Tehran and Baku”, he said, adding, “because of its close culture, religion, and culture to Iran, the Azerbaijan Republic is one of the closest countries to Iran and we have had good relations with the country since its independence.”

Touching upon the need to increase cooperation in different fields such as industry, pharmaceuticals and science and technology developing and said, “Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic took an important decision for using energy resources in the Caspian Sea.”

“I hope that with the efforts of the authorities of the two countries, we witness faster implementation of agreements because this is a win-win agreement to the interest of the two countries and nations,” he continued.

On the cooperation between the two countries in the construction of North-South Corridor, Rouhani said, “with full implementation of the North-South Corridor, the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean will be connected to the Azerbaijan Republic, Russia, the Black Sea, and Eastern and Northern Europe.”

“The legal regime of the Caspian Sea is very important for all Caspian Sea littoral states and to date, good steps have been taken in this regard among the countries.”

Iran believes that regional issues and disagreements must be resolved through dialogue and political solutions, said Rouhani, adding, “we should try to resolve regional issues within political framework through dialogue with protecting the rights of the nations.”

“In this regard, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to help resolve regional disputes,” he continued.

For his part, Ogtay Asadov said that the two countries are determined to further cement relations and cooperation.

“Trade between the two countries has increased 40% in 2018, which can further increase based on the capabilities and potentials in the two countries,” he added.

He also hailed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s approach towards regional and international issues and problems and defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighboring countries and said, “certainly, regional issues and disagreements can only be resolved by the very regional countries.”

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Asadov arrived in Tehran today morning. He also held meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani today. The Azeri delegation is slated to meet with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani during their two-day visit to Iran.

MNA/PR