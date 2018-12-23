Iran ranks 1st in nanoscience production among Islamic countries

Founder of Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC) Jafar Mehrdad made the above remark and said, “considering the number of universities that have produced more than 100 articles in the field of nanotechnology between 2015 and 2018, Iran, Turkey and Malaysia are the top three Islamic countries that accounted for first to third ranks in the field of production of science.”

As the universities and research centers of Islamic countries are seeking to keep pace with the global advancement in nanotechnology, Islamic Azad University with 7741, King Abdul-Aziz University with 3300, and the University of Tehran with 2780 ISI-indexed nano-articles published between 2015 and 2018, have made great contributions to this field.

Over the past several years, nanotechnology research has significantly ramped up all around the world, as does throughout the countries which are the members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). This article has been dedicated to give some statistics on the development of nanotechnology research conducted in the universities and research centers of Islamic countries considering their H-index and ISI-indexed nano-articles.

As reported by StatNano, by taking account of the number of universities having more than 100 nano-articles carried between 2015 and 2018, Iran, Turkey, and Malaysia get the top 3 spots on the list with 46, 11, and 10 of such universities, respectively. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Pakistan, and Qatar, with 9, 6, 4, 3, and 1 universities meeting the aforesaid condition, respectively rank in the next places.

