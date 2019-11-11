Gilan technology park signs MoU with Istanbul’s techno-park

According to a report by the Public Relations Department of the Gilan science and technology park, the heads of the Iranian park and the Turkish park signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of an exhibition in Baku, Azerbaijan Republic.

The agreement is aimed at using the capacity of the two sides and enhancing bilateral cooperation in technology development and marketing of knowledge-based products, according to the head of the Gilan science and technology park Ali Basti.

Basti added that the MoU is also aimed at organizing technology exchanges, setting up and attending specialized exhibitions as well as supporting startup and entrepreneurship events, in addition to providing an export platform and providing specialized technical services.

He further said the Baku international industry exhibition was held on November 6-8 through the efforts of Gilan governor office as well as Gilan Chamber of Commerce, adding that two technological companies working with the Gilan park took part in the event in the Azeri capital.

