250 new nano products to hit Iranian market this year

Speaking to Mehr correspondent on Tuesday, Sarkar said 180 produced related to nanotechnology were developed and introduced to the Iranian market last year. He added that there are currently as many as 580 homegrown nanotechnology products in the domestic market.

Sarkar stressed the INIC’s plans to increase the number of Iranian nano products this year, saying the Council intends to develop and distribute 250 nanotechnology-related items to the market in 2019.

According to him, Iran’s expertise on nanotechnology has reached to over 15 industrial sectors.

Iranian nanotechnology products have been exported to over 45 countries, he said, naming some of these countries as South Korea, Australia, China, Indonesia, Russia, Turkey, Malaysia, Canada, as well countries in Europe, Latin America, and Africa.

Last year, Iran’s revenues from nano exports stood at $62 million, the INIC head said, adding that the Council has plans to increase the value of its exports this year.

