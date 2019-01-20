Iran, China hold session on coop. on polymer-based projects

According to Vice-Presidency of Science and Technology, a trade delegation from China recently visited Iran to get acquainted with the capacities of Iranian companies and take practical measures for carrying out joint projects.

During the session, four Iranian knowledge-based companies presented their latest achievements in the field of polymer development to the Chinese side.

Director of Iran-China Nano Center, Amir Ghorbanali, deemed the session an appropriate opportunity for the Chinese trade sector to learn more about Iran’s achievements and capabilities in the field of nanotechnology.

The Chinese side said the session was a starting point to a new chapter in joint cooperation between the two countries.

At the end, the Chinese delegation paid a visit to a permanent exhibition of Iranian nano products at the building of Vice-Presidency of Science and Technology, and signed a memorandum of understanding with one of the Iranian companies.

