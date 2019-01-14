  1. Technology
Iran keeps 4th place in top publishers of nanotech. articles

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – In 2018, more than 166,000 nanotechnology papers were published in the Web of Science portal which is almost 10 percent of total articles.

Statnano portal has been publishing reports about various aspects of nanotechnology since 2010. According to the annual report of 2018, more than 166,000 articles have been published in the Web of Science portal, which is 7% more than 2017. 

According to Iran Nanotechnology Inovation Council (INIC), Iran has maintained its 4th rank among top publishers of nanotechnology articles after China, United States, and India. 

The ranking of the top 20 countries in nanotechnology-related publications are listed below:

Rank   Country

Nano-articles  

 Share (%)
1 China 65,594 39.47
2 USA 24,514 14.75
3 India 14,036 8.45
4 Iran 9,662 5.81
5 South Korea  9,372 5.64
6 Germany 8,448 5.08
7 Japan 7,381 4.44
8 UK 5,667 3.41
9 France 5,412 3.26
10 Russia 5,309 3.19
11 Spain 4,518 2.72
12 Italy

4,227

 2.54
13 Australia 4,122 2.48
14 Canada 3,603 2.17
15 Saudi Arabia 3,109 1.87
16 Brazil 3,075 1.85
17 Taiwan 2,885 1.74
18 Turkey 2,491

1.50
19 Poland 2,438

1.47
20 Egypt 2,235 1.34

