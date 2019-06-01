Iranian firm exports 70 tons of nano towels to CIS countries

The towels, produced from silver nanoparticles, have been exported to Georgia, Iraq and Azerbaijan, while other countries including Russia and Turkmenistan are pointed as future target destinations.

The produced nano towels by this Iranian company are said to be anti-bacterial since the silver nanoparticles in them can remove a large variety of bacteria, fungi and other pathogen microorganisms.

In early May, Head of Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC), Saeid Sarkar, announced that some 180 products related to nanotechnology were developed and introduced to the Iranian market last year. He added that there are currently as many as 580 homegrown nanotechnology products in the domestic market.

Sarkar stressed the INIC’s plans to increase the number of Iranian nano products this year, saying the Council intends to develop and distribute 250 nanotechnology-related items to the market in 2019.

According to him, Iran’s expertise on nanotechnology has reached to over 15 industrial sectors.

Iranian nanotechnology products have been exported to over 45 countries, he said, naming some of these countries as South Korea, Australia, China, Indonesia, Russia, Turkey, Malaysia, Canada, as well countries in Europe, Latin America, and Africa.

Last year, Iran’s revenues from nano exports stood at $62 million, the INIC head said, adding that the Council has plans to increase the value of its exports this year.

