Iran voices readiness to share scientific achievements with S Africa

Sorena Sattari made the remark in a scientific meeting in South Africa on Friday, noting that Iran has made great scientific progress in nanotechnology, biotechnology, stem cells, IT, and other technological products.

He maintained that in the past few days that his delegation spent in South Africa, Iran’s scientific and technological achievements were introduced to various centers there.

Sattari further noted that the era in which the sanctions regime would have any impact has long passed, and technological ideas and innovations can take over markets.

Sorena Sattari concluded his visit to Johannesburg on Friday. He led a delegation there comprising 48 managers of investment and knowledge-based companies active in ICT, health and biotechnology, mining industries, machinery and electronics. His visit mostly aimed at taking part in a four-day forum on business and technology cooperation between Iran and South Africa in a bid to boost Iranian goods exports.

MS/4484515