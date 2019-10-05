Iran’s jointly developed scientific papers growth rate with foreign universities overtake ISI papers

He pointed to the scientific interactions between Iran and European Union (EU) and added, “about seven projects, valued at €1 million, have been conducted with the European Union in recent years.”

He went on to say that jointly developed scientific projects of universities of the country in recent four years have experienced 24 percent growth annually, the issue of which shows high potential and capability of scientific society of the country in the global network.

During the last two years, the annual growth rate of papers developed jointly with other universities of the world has surpassed that of ISI papers, he said, adding, “accordingly, the number of international papers has hit from 21 percent of total papers in 2016 to 25 percent of total papers in 2018 and this is one of the most important indicators for the analysis of Iranian capacities for participating in the global network.”

With owning four important characteristics [including competent and capable manpower, proper scientific growth, individual and collective interest], Islamic Republic of Iran has good capacity for normalization of global knowledge cycle, the deputy minister of science added.

MA/4736018