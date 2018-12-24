Iran ranks 16th in scientific production

According to international statistics in 2017, Gholami said "Iran ranked 16th in scientific production in the world, and ranked 1st in term of the growth rate of scientific production in the world."

Iran's Minister of Science, Research and Technology made the remarks at 19th Exhibition of Research and Technological Achievements, underway in Tehran from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27.

"In terms of scientific production in the world, China and Russia stand in the list after Iran. Iranian universities have a great potential in science," Gholami noted.

The 19th Exhibition of Research and Technological Achievements and the 6th exhibition of laboratory equipment and materials kicked off on Monday, in the presence of Iran's Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Mansour Gholami, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, officials from knowledge-based companies and domestic manufacturers.

