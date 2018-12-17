12th Cinema Vérité names winners

The award ceremony for the 12th Iran International Documentary Film Festival, known as Cinema Vérité, was held at Andisheh Hall in Tehran on Sunday night. The event, which kicked off on Dec. 9, showcased over 100 documentaries from as many as 33 countries across the world.

Cinema Vérité is Iran’s most prominent festival dedicated to documentaries, with an aim to express the relationship between reality and truth though documentary films.

The event is held in national and international competition, and includes other categories such as Portrait, Islamic Revolution Documentaries, Special Screenings, Out of Competition, as well as a film market, and workshops.

The following is the list of winners:

Art & Experimental section:

‘Baharestan’ / Babak Behdad – First Prize

‘Mysteries of the Lake’ / Armin Isarian – Second Prize

Documentary Channel Special Prize:

‘Beloved’ / Yasser Talebi

Mine and Mining Industries section:

‘Galina’ / Ezzatollah Parvazeh – First Prize

‘Sweet Salt’ / Mohammad Eskandarzadeh – Second Prize

‘Green Face of Desert’ / Fathollah Amiri and ‘Rock and Bread’ / Mohammad Abdollahi – Third Prize (jointly received)

International section:

‘Shouting at the Wind’ / Siavash Jamali, Ata Mehrad – Best Half-length Documentary

‘Mahiak’ / Farah Zare – Best Director for Short Documentary

‘Lulu: The Pearl Boxer’ / Asimwe John Bibagamba / Tanzania – Special Jury Award for Short/ Half-length Documentaries

‘Alicia’ / Maasja Ooms / Netherlands – Special Jury Award for Full-length Documentaries

‘Nine-Month War’ / László Csuja / Hungary, Qatar – Diploma for Best Full-length Documentary

Exodus / Bahman Kiarostami/ Iran – Best Full-length Documentary

Martyr Avini Award:

‘Memories of the War Reporter’ / Vahid Chavosh

National section:

‘A House for You’ / Mehdi Bakhshi Moghadam – Turquoise Symbol (main prize) for Best Documentary

‘A House for You’ / Afshin Azizi – Best Score

‘Little Owl’s song’ / Mehrdad Noormohammadi and Sadegh Rezania – Best Sound Editing

‘Where the Wind Blows’ / Mina Mashhadimehdi and Hadi Esfandiari – Best Narration

‘Khatemeh’ / Babak Heidari – Best Editing

‘Mysteries of the Lake’ / Pouyan Aghababaei – Best Cinematography

‘Waterfolks’ / Azadeh Bizargiti – Diploma for Best Director of Short Documentary

Persepolis- Chicago / Orod Attarpoor – Best Short Documentary

‘Mysteries of the Lake’ / Armin Isarian – Best Research

‘Utopia’ / Maria Mavoti – Best Director of Half-length Documentary

‘Khatemeh’ / Hadi and Mehdi Zarei – Best Director for Full-length Documentary

‘A House for You’ / Mehdi Bakhshi Moghadam – Diploma for Best Director of Full-length Documentary

‘All That’s Missing’ / Zeinab Tabrizy – Special Jury Award

‘Little Owl’s song’ / Mehrdad Noormohammadi – Special Festival Director Award

Audience Award:

‘In the Realm of the Spider -Tailed Viper’ / Fathollah Amiri – First Prize

‘Mahin’ / Mohammadhossein Heydari – Second Prize

‘A House for You’ / Mehdi Bakhshi Moghadam – Third Prize

