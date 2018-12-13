Zarif, Lavrov discuss Syria crisis

During the talks, the two sides conferred on the latest developments in Syria and the political solution to the Arab country’s crisis.

The talks come as Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei met with Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow on Tuesday and exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria, Yemen, and Libya.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for continued engagement and cooperation between Iran and Russia on regional issues, as well as the continuation of consultations and discussions between the two countries in these areas.

MR/4483822