Zarif departs for Qatar to attend Doha Forum

The Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to participate and deliver speech in the 18th edition of Doha Forum, which is scheduled to kick off today, Dec. 15, and will continue through tomorrow, Dec. 16.

This year’s event will serve as a platform to discuss the “Shaping Policy in an Interconnected World” and focus on four essential themes, namely, security, peace and mediation, economic development, and trends and transitions.

Among key participants are UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Unicef Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister of Somalia Hassan Khaire, Turkey Foreign Ministermevlüt Çavuşoglu, Qatar’s Minister of Finance Ali Shareef Al-Emadi, and Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

Established in 2000, the Doha Forum is a platform for global dialogue on critical challenges facing our world. It aims to promote the interchange of ideas, discourse, policy making, and action-oriented recommendations.

