UN envoy calls for stopping politicization of humanitarian affairs in Syria

Al-Jaafari stressed that the Syrian government will always be committed to cooperate and coordinate with the United Nations and its humanitarian partners in accordance to regulatory guidelines for consolidating and coordinating the human action.

The top diplomat made the remarks on Friday during the Security Council session to discuss the 58th report of the UN Secretary-General on the humanitarian condition in Syria.

He added that “these guidelines highlight sovereignty and independence of states as well as the role of the relevant state in supervising the distribution of the humanitarian assistance inside its territories, as they also stress respect for the principle of neutrality, honesty and non-politicization.”

Al-Jaafari called for stopping the politicization of the humanitarian situation in Syria, including stopping providing false information and figures and stopping ignoring realities and transformations on the ground and increasing the international humanitarian support to respond to the needs of the Syrians.

The Syrian official affirmed that the center of humanitarian action on the crisis in Syria starts from Damascus not as promoted by UN Resolution no.2165, that it start from Gaziantep’s Turkish offices or other places. He stressed that obtaining the consent of the Syrian government prior to delivering the humanitarian aid through borders is a fundamental principle.

He clarified that the UN monitoring mechanism is unable to check whether the aid coming via borders reach to those who need it, as the vast majority of such processes are taking place through the Syrian-Turkish borders and they are targeting the areas where the terrorist groups spread. These groups seize the aid and distribute it to its members.

The official went on to say that if the purpose, as some claim, is to improve the human situation in Syria, what is required today is not to issue new resolutions or hold sessions, but to help the Syrian government to combat the remnants of the terrorist groups, which were the main cause of the emergence of the humanitarian crisis.

Al-Jaafari added that the humanitarian crisis emerged only in the areas where the terrorist organizations are spread along with the illegitimate presence of foreign forces.

He called on the UNCC to assume its responsibility to immediately halt the attacks, massacres, and the systematic destruction of the infrastructure in Syria by the illegitimate US-led coalition and make the states of that alliance abide by the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations and the resolutions of the Security Council.

