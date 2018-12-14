  1. Politics
14 December 2018 - 11:04

Zarif calls on US to cease ‘hypocritical absurdities’ about Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on the United States and its allies to cease their “hypocritical absurdities” about Iran’s missile program.

US and allies should cease their hypocritical absurdities about Iran's missiles and regional “behavior”, wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Thursday.

His tweet was accompanied by attached images of charts displaying data on Persian Gulf military spending in 2017, with Saudi Arabia leading with a volume of $70 billion, and Iran a little over $10 billion.

The charts also include one displaying arms exports to Saudi Arabia, with the US contributing to 61% of the total amount, followed by UK with 23%.

Zarif maintained that “facts speak for themselves,” adding “it's they who sell $100s of billions in arms to butcher Yemenis & it's they & their clients—NOT Iran—who're responsible for miseries from Saddam to ISIS.”

