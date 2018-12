“Our region has had far too many strongmen who have only caused war & misery,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Alternatively, Zarif stressed “what we need is a stronger region rather than strongmen.”

The foreign minister continued to present “dialogue, respect for international law, inclusion, security networking, economic cooperation, and more people-to-people contact,” as alternative solutions to the problems of the region.

