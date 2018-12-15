Russia stands by Iran in intl. arena as ‘strategic partner’: Abdulatipov

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Abdulatipov pointed to the longstanding partnership between the two neighboring states, saying, Russia will continue defending Iran’s rights in the international arena as its strategic partner.

The official noted that his country also eyes to deepen ties with the Islamic Republic in a wide scope of economic fields, including the oil and gas industry.

According to him, efforts are being made to establish free trade zones in the Caspian Sea littoral states to facilitate trade interactions among them.

In his recent with Iran’s Acting Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami in Moscow, Abdulatipov had also expressed Russia’s readiness to expand cooperation in the transportation sectors.

He noted that both countries face the United States’ sanctions, so they should enhance their cooperation.

The official called for accelerating the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) project.

The International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road route for moving freight between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

