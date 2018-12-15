  1. Politics
15 December 2018 - 09:06

Iran, Russia, Turkey to meet UN envoy on Syria

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura plans to discuss the issue of the establishment of a constitutional committee in Syria with high-level representatives of the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations.

The top diplomat will discuss the matter with Iran, Turkey and Russia early next week, according to a press statement posted on the UN website on Friday.

"The efforts to establish a constitutional committee have been the subject of continuing consultations. In this context, Special Envoy de Mistura anticipates hosting high-level representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey in Geneva early next week as he finalizes his assessment, to be presented to the Security Council on 20 December, of the possibility of establishing a credible, balanced and inclusive constitutional committee," the document says.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that the list of members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is ready and will be handed over to de Mistura by Russia, Iran and Turkey early next week.

An agreement on a constitutional committee in Syria was reached at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on January 30-31. The committee will be tasked with elaborating recommendations on amendments to the Syrian constitution.

MNA/TASS

News Code 140499

