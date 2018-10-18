Iran condoles with families of Crimea college attack victims

In a statement issued on Thursday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi expressed sympathy and extended condolences to the bereaved families of victims who lost their lives in an armed rampage carried out by a student at a vocational school in Crimea.

According to reports, at least 19 people were killed and almost 40 wounded in the shooting that took place at Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea.

The attacker was identified as Vladislav Roslyakov, an 18-year-old student of the Kerch polytechnic college, who killed himself at the site of the attack, according to Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea’s regional head.

