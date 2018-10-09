Iran condoles Turkey over death of soldiers in PKK attack

In a telephone conversation with Turkey’s Interior Ministry Undersecretary Muhterem İnce, Iranian Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs, Hossein Zolfaghari, condemned the recent PKK attack in southeastern Batman province in which eight Turkish soldiers were killed and two others were wounded.

He also offered condolences to the Turkish government and nation over the loss of life.

The Iranian minister then noted the seizure of a cargo of over 1 million ton of heroin on Bazargan border before it could be smuggled into Turkey, and voiced Iran’s readiness for closer cooperation with Turkey in fighting terrorism, extremism and smuggling of illicit drugs.

The Turkish official, for his part, hailed Iran’s practical measures in confronting those disrupting order and security in the region.

The two sides further expressed their readiness to hold the third joint security working group in coming months, voicing hope that the regular security meetings would help restore peace and stability to the Middle East region.

