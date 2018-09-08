Iran condoles with Japan over deadly quake

In a statement on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi voiced his deepest regret over the deadly quake and landslides that claimed the lives of dozens of people in Hokkaido island, and condoled with the government and nation of Japan, as well as the families of the victims.

The death toll from the powerful 6.6-magnitude quake that triggered landslides in Hokkaido island in northern Japan on Thursday has risen to 30 on Saturday, with over 150 people injured, according to local media.

About 40,000 rescue workers are searching for survivors, as nine people remain unaccounted for. The majority of the dead are from the rural town of Atsuma, with a population of 4,600 people, which is not far from the epicenter of the quake.

