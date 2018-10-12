Iran eyeing to boost health, medical exports

Noting that country’s exports of health and medical equipment amounted to $24 million in the past fiscal year (ended on March 21), Masa’eli said new strategies have been adopted by the minstry, which will raise the shipment of such items by ten times in the current year.

As per the ministry’s new regulations, medical manufacturers are obliged to meet European high standards.

Moreover, He said several Iranian medical companies have been assigned as exports hubs, the mission of which is to focus on competing with prominent brands active in the regional market.

According to the deputy ministry, some 2,200 domestic and 6,100 representatives of foreign manufacturers are active in the country’s medical equipment sector.

He added that Iran produces 6,000 types of drugs and 280,000 goods in the field of medical equipment, which are currently available in 255 international markets.

Masa’eli noted that such strategies will widen the gamut of Iran’s target markets in Central Asia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Persian Gulf nations.

