Iran to attend 45th Baghdad International Fair

Naser Behzad, the commercial attaché at Iran’s embassy in Iraqi capital Baghdad, said Sunday that the products of Iranian companies will be presented at 45th Baghdad International Fair which will kick off on November 10, 2018 for 10 days.

Behzad said that a wide range of industry sectors including food industry, textiles, detergent, cosmetics, chinaware, metal, machinery, handicrafts will be showcased in Iran pavilion.

He further said that companies from more than 20 countries will showcase their products in the exhibition.

Established in 1968, Baghdad International Fair (BIF) is the largest annual international exhibition and promotional event in Iraq.

