16 August 2018 - 19:24

1st indigenized ‘laparoscopy’ device unveiled in Shiraz

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – The first domestically-manufactured ‘laparoscopy’ equipment was unveiled in Shahid Rajaee Hospital of Shiraz today morning in the presence of Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Education for Medical Equipment Affairs Reza Masaeli.

‘Laparoscopy’ device is diagnostic procedure that can be used to treat laparoscopic appendicitis or remove gallbladder.

On the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony of the first localized laparoscopic equipment in Shiraz, the deputy health minister visited the 3rd Exhibition of Capabilities and Achievements of Medical Equipment and Modern Technologies held in Shahid Rajaee Hospital of Shiraz.  

For his part, Head of Shahid Rajaee Hospital of Shiraz Amir-Reza Mesbahi pointed to the unsparing support of the chancellor and officials of Shiraz University of Medical Sciences in launching this project and said, “the technology of manufacturing the device, which plays a key role in accuracy of surgical operations, has been possessed by a few countries in the world.”

Production of this medical equipment in Iran would prevent significant capital flight from the country annually, he emphasized.

The project of manufacturing domestic laparoscopic equipment was launched in the past five years at the intiative of university lecturers and experienced surgeons of Shiraz university of Medical Sciences in cooperation with one of the knowledge-based companies.

