Persian ranks 15th in scientific journals publication

The announcement was made by Mohammad Javad Dehghani, President of Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC), on the sidelines of the 13th International Conference for the Promotion of Persian Language and Literature currently underway in Shiraz.

According to the Scopus, the largest abstract and citation database of peer-reviewed literature, the publication of scientific journals in Persian from 1997 to the end of 2017 has increased by forty times, which has improved the global ranking of Persian language in terms of quantity of scientific production from 30th to 15th place.

Global ranking of scientific production in Persian in Scopus

Dehghani added that the number of scientific papers indexed in Persian has increased to 1,834 in 2017. The number of Persian-indexed documents in the past 20 years indicate an over forty-fold growth, which puts the average annual growth rate of scientific papers published in Persian at 25%.

He noted that nearly 90% of publications in Scopus are indexed in English, and the rest largely belong to Chinese, German, French and Spanish.

Language rankings in Scopus in terms of scientific production

Of 58 languages whose journals are indexed in Scopus, Persian ranked 15th in 2016-17, claiming the 22nd place in its total indexed papers in the past two decades.

Dehghani further added that the Journal of Isfahan Medical School with 1,933 Persian-indexed papers ranks first among Iranian journals, followed by Journal of Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences (1,704 papers) and Iranian Journal of Obstetrics Gynecology and Infertility (708).

MS/4426763