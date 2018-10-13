Military medicine should be promoted to protect people

General Bagheri was addressing the 4th ICMM Pan-Asia Pacific Congress on Military Medicine, a four-day event which started on Friday in IRIB International Conference Center, in Tehran, and will continue through Monday (Oct. 15).

Referring to the considerable developments in science and technology, he noted that “we need to keep our pace with the dynamic developments of military medicine” in the world.

The general noted “the military and its medical capabilities are responsible for protecting people in times of difficulty and against natural disasters; therefore, the military healthcare system shall have the ability to manage critical situations.”

He attached great importance to the four-day gathering, and said such congresses provide unique opportunities to foster collaborations, networks, and relationships to share and transfer knowledge through discussions among participants.

This can lead to better cooperation and broader defense diplomacy in the international arena, he added.

The congress, themed “The Future Horizon of Military Medicine”, emphasizes the common goals of promoting medico-military scientific activities, and strengthening the bonds between medical services of member states, not only in the Asia Pacific region, but also between all of the ICMM member states around the world. The main scientific topics of the Congress include CBRNE, psychology and cognitive science in military community, disaster management and military traumatology, and military medicine education and international collaborations.

further in his remarks, General Bagheri condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes against Palestinian people and the Saudis acts of aggression in Yemen, saying “today, we can see these regimes’ crimes in the region, which even attack the hospitals and healthcare centers. Moreover, the expansion of terrorist groups in the region has led to the death of many innocent civilians [in the past years.]

He called on the participants for cooperation to deal with such criminal policies.

MR/4428485