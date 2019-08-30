  1. Sports
Iranian thrower claims gold at Indian event

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Iranian discus thrower Benham Shiri snatched a gold on Thursday at the 59th National Inter State Seniors Championships 2019 in Lucknow, India.

On the third day of the event in India, Shiri earned the title of men’s discus throw competition with a throw of 57.83m.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian hurdler Mehdi Pirjahan had won a gold medal in 400m hurdle with a time of 49.33.

The competition, organized by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) kicked off on August 27 and will wrap up today. The four-day championships feature over 600 athletes from India besides other entries from countries like Sri Lanka, Maldives, Iran, Kazakhstan and Bhutan.

