Iranian thrower claims gold at Indian event

On the third day of the event in India, Shiri earned the title of men’s discus throw competition with a throw of 57.83m.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian hurdler Mehdi Pirjahan had won a gold medal in 400m hurdle with a time of 49.33.

The competition, organized by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) kicked off on August 27 and will wrap up today. The four-day championships feature over 600 athletes from India besides other entries from countries like Sri Lanka, Maldives, Iran, Kazakhstan and Bhutan.

MAH/V3:1633308