Izadyar pockets Iran’s first gold at para-swimmer2018 Asian Para Games

In men's 100M Butterfly S10, Izadyar won the gold medal by a time of 1:07.12. Malaysia’s Dawan Fraidden and Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Li gained silver and bronze medals of this category respectively.

Asian Para Games 2018 kicked off on Saturday and will continue through October 13 in Jakarta. Some 2,831 athletes from 43 countries have participated in the event. A total of 209 athletes, consisting of 137 men and 73 women, represent Iran in the 2018 Asian Para Games in 13 sports.

The last edition of the games was held in 2014 in South Korea’s Incheon where 200 Iranian athletes who were sent to the event pocketed a total of 120 medals (including 37 gold, 52 silver, and 31 bronze medals). Iran was ranked fourth in the previous Asian Para Games, after China, South Korea, and Japan.

