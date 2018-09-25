Donald Trump calls for isolating Iran at UNGA speech

Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Donald Trump first talked about his 'America First' policy and singled out some countries and issues like his ongoing talks with the North Korean Leader.

With respect to the United States policy in the Middle East, he claimed that thanks to US military ISIL terrorists have been driven out of the territories they previously held.

Trying to justify the US illegal presence in the Syria, he vowed that the US will respond if chemical weapons are deployed by the Syrian government.

He focused most of his speech on Iran, trying to justify his country's illegal withdrawal from the nuclear deal. The US president claimed that Iran’s leaders do not respect their neighbors and many countries support the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

He said that the US has launched an economic campaign against Iran, calling on other countries to help the United States and allies to isolate Iran.

Repeating his accusations, Trump further called Iran ‘the world leading sponsors of terrorism’, saying that they cannot allow a country that chants ‘Death to America’ and tries to wipe out Israel from the world map to obtain nuclear arms.

Trump further highlighted that the United States and its allies cannot allow Iran to possess nuclear arms.

He stressed that Iran will remain under pressure as long as what he called its aggression continues.

He further referred to the Palestine issue claiming that the United States is committed to peace and security in the region between Israel and Palestinians.

He described the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem as 'a historic step.'

Shortly after Trump's speech, the Iranian president Hassan Rouhani at his UNGA speech is expected to respond to US administration's false accusations against Iran and highlight the US illegal actions in withdrawing from international agreements and ignoring international obligations.

