Erdoğan says increase of exchange rate not due to economic reasons

Addressing the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's consultation meeting in Kizilcahamam district of Ankara on Saturday, Erdoğan said that increase in exchange rate is not only due to economic reasons, and that Turkey did not try to escape responsibility but was only assessing the current situation.

“Of course, Turkey is open to all kinds of investments, support and contribution as long as the price to pay for this is not eyeing on our country’s sovereignty and future,” Anadolu quoted him as saying. “We will achieve our country's goals with our own solutions, our own programs.”

Touching upon PKK’s terrorist attack in Turkey’s southeastern Batman province on Thursday, Erdoğan said, “do we have eight martyrs? Those terrorists should know that they will pay the price for that with at least 800 [terrorists].”

“We will also finish them [terrorists] in Qandil and Sinjar,“ he highlighted, adding, “they [terrorists] will never have the strength to destroy the peace and prosperity of this nation.”

ANADOLU/MNA