Erdoğan vows Turkey to continue buying Iranian oil despite US sanctions

"We need to be realistic... Am I supposed to let people freeze in winter? ... Nobody should be offended. How can I heat my people's homes if we stop purchasing Iran's natural gas?" he said.

However, many countries including China, Turkey, India and some European countries have announced that they will not comply with US unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran.

Earlier, EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini had emphasized on launching special payment channels with Iran to save JCPOA following the US pullout from this international treaty.

