Iran summons Denmark, Netherlands, UK envoys over harboring terrorists

Iran summoned ambassadors of Netherlands and Denmark to Tehran and strongly protested over residing of terrorists responsible for Saturday’s Ahvaz attack in their countries, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi.

It is unacceptable that as long as these terrorist groups do not commit crimes on European soil, they will not be included in the EU’s terrorist list, he highlighted.

It is expected that these European governments decisively condemn this terror act, and detain and hand over the terrorists to Iran to be put on fair trial.

The envoys deeply regretted the fatal incident and said that they are ready to enhance cooperation and information exchange to identify the criminals.

Foreign Ministry also summoned UK’s charge d'affaires, in absence of its ambassador, and protested over live broadcasting of an interview with spokesman of the terrorist group behind the attack at 'Iran International' channel.

It is not acceptable that spokesperson of a terrorist group claims responsibility of this brutal act in a London-based TV channel, Ghasemi added.

