UK minister Alistair Burt condemns Ahvaz terror attack

“We send our deepest condolences to the people of Iran following the attack in Ahvaz this morning,” Alistair Burt wrote on his twitter account on Saturday afternoon hours after a terrorist attack on a military parade in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz killed at least 25 people and injured 57, including civilians.

Burt continued to offer his condolences, saying “our thoughts are with the families of the victims and those injured.”

Separately, UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire also condemned this morning’s terrorist attack, for which ISIL and Saudi-backed al-Ahwaz terror group have claimed responsibility.