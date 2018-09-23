Iran summons UAE chargé over rash remarks on Ahvaz terror attack

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said in a statement on Sunday that the UAE chargé daffaires has been summoned over the obscene remarks by an Emirati political adviser about the terrorist attack on Ahvaz.

Ghasemi added that the envoy received Tehran’s strong protest over the rash and obscene remarks by the aforementioned adviser.

“In the meeting, the UAE chargé daffaires was warned that the the UAE government will be held accountable for the overt support for terrorist acts by individuals affiliated with official Emirati centers, and any negligence toward this issue will be unacceptable,” he stressed.

Iran had previously summoned ambassadors of the Netherlands and Denmark as well as the British chargé daffaires over Ahvaz attack‎. Some of the members of the mercenary terrorist group that were behind the Saturday terror attack resided in the Netherlands and Denmark, Ghasemi said. The British chargé daffaires was summoned in the absence of this country’s ambassador to receive Iran’s protest over the broadcast of an interview with the spokesperson of the al-Ahwazi terrorist group responsible for the attack via a London-based TV network.

MS/4410008