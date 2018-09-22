Turkey offers condolences after terror attack kills, injures dozens in Iran

“We have learned with great sorrow that a terrorist attack targeted a military parade in the city of Ahvaz that resulted in the loss of many lives and left many wounded,” a Saturday statement issued by Turkish Foreign Ministry said hours after a terrorist attack on a military parade in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz killed at least 25 and injured 57 others.

“We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded. We convey our condolences to the people and Government of Iran,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry's statement added.

Iran has blamed the foreign-backed terror group Al-Ahwaz for the attack and vowed a crushing response for the terrorists' heinous act.

MNA/4409244