Iran to vigorously respond to Ahvaz terror attack: Velayati

In a message published on Saturday hours after a terrorist attack on a military parade in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz that killed at least 25 and injured 57 others, senior advisor to Iran’s Leader Ali Akbar Velayati condemned the attack as a criminal and cowardly act targeting the dignity of Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said that Iranian people and Islamic Establishment have so far successfully thwarted the conspiracies of terrorist Takfiri groups, which are backed by the United States, the Israeli regime and their puppet regional allies, to divide the regional countries, vowing a vigorous response to their latest cowardly and heinous terrorist act

The top aide to Iran’s Leader added that just as Iran could foil conspiracies during the eight-year resistance against Iraqi Saddam regime and is now the most influential power in the region, it will continue to foil and resist the enemies’ plots.

At the end of his message, Velayati offered condolences over the martyrdom of all who lost their lives in the attack to the Leader of the Islamic Republic, the great nation of Iran and the families of the beloved people who became martyrs today.

MNA/4409171