Iran not seeking war, to defend itself against any aggression

General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri made the remarks on the sidelines of a military parade on Saturday morning to mark the beginning of the week that commemorates Iran's eight-year resistance against Iraqi Saddam regime’s invasion.

“Our armed forces are ready more than ever and if the aggressors seek to attack our beloved country and nation, we will defend very well,” said Bagheri, adding “the armed forces are the defenders of the nation.”

He said that "the Iranian armed forces never seek war with anyone while their preparedness is at its peak."

He noted that the country-wide parades were held in Tehran and other cities successfully, stressing that the armed forces displayed their high-level defense capabilities to the people and authorities.

The chief of general staff of Iranian armed forces further noted that most part of the military equipment showcased today were domestically made by the Iranian military experts.

MNA/4409077