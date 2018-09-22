  1. Politics
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Pakistani government strongly condemned terrorist attack on Ahvaz city, Iran during which, precious lives of innocent people have been lost.

Foreign Ministry spokesman in a statement said, Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on military parade in Ahvaz, Iran in which several lives were reportedly lost. Our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved once in this heinous attack. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Ambassador Riffat Masood in her statement added that thoughts and prayers for all those who have suffered in this cowardly act of terrorism. Pakistan stands in solidarity with brotherly Iran at this difficult time.  

