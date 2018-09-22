UK condemns terror attack in SW Iran

In a post published in his tweeter account, the UK envoy wrote, “a shocking terrorist attack. Wherever it happens terrorism must be condemned.”

“All our condolences to the families of the victims,” he added.

According to the latest data, the terrorist attack has claimed at least 29 lives and left another 57 injured. Four gunmen in a military uniform opened fire at the crowd from behind the stand. The shooting lasted for about 10 minutes. Three gunmen were killed and one another is detained.

MAH/PR