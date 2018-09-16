  1. Politics
Iranian nuclear chief departs for Vienna to attend IAEA conference

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – The head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi left Tehran for Vienna this afternoon to attend the 62th International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference.

Heading a delegation, Salehi left Tehran for the Austrian capital on Sunday to attend the 62nd Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference, which is slated to be held on September 17-21 at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) in the Austrian capital.

On the sidelines of the event, Salehi is expected to meet with high-ranking nuclearofficials from the IAEA and other member states to discuss bilateral and regional nuclear cooperation as well as the Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

