Salehi to discuss Iran’s expectations of JCPOA signatories

Explaining the agenda of the visit of head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi to Vienna, Kamalvandi said, “heading a high ranking delegation, Salehi arrived in Vienna on Sunday. He will attend the 62nd Annual IAEA General Conference and is slated to deliver speech as the second speaker of the event on Monday. He will express the positions and views of the Islamic Republic of Iran on issues related to the IAEA.”

Salehi will also meet with nuclear authorities of different countries including Russia, China, and France on the sideline of the conference, Kamalvandi told Mehr News correspondent.

International Atomic Energy Agency has verified Iran’s compliance with Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) 13 times, he highlighted.

