US withdrawal from JCPOA was irresponsible: Iran nuclear chief

Ali Akbar Salehi made the remarks on Monday at the 62nd Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference, which kicked off today in Austrian capital Vienna and will wrap up on September 21.

Salehi condemned the United States’ action in withdrawing from the JCPOA as ‘irresponsible’.

The Iranian nuclear chief further described the US withdrawal as in violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

He stressed that Iran has always abided by its commitments in the JCPOA, as it has been regularly affirmed by the IAEA, calling on the European countries to take solid practical steps in the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal.

Although Salehi was positive about the EU’s support for the JCPOA, he called the EU’s actions in preserving the deal a ‘gradual amendment’ approach, which is an 'inappropriate mechanism’.

The head of Iranian nuclear agency further noted that redesigning Arak reactor in cooperation with Chinese is going ahead as planned.

