Amano reiterates Iran’s compliance with JCPOA

Addressing the 62nd Regular Session of IAEA General Conference, Amano highlighted, “Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA.”

“Since the last General Conference, we have continued to verify and monitor the implementation by Iran of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” he said, adding, “it is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments.”

He went on to say that the Agency continues to monitor non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement.

“The Agency now implements safeguards in 181 countries, helping to ensure that nuclear materials are not diverted from peaceful purposes. This is an important, and unique, contribution to international peace and security,” Amano said.

The head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi is slated to deliver a speech today at the same conference.

MAH/PR