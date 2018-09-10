IAEA confirms Iran's continued compliance with JCPOA

"Iran is fulfilling its obligations under the JCPOA with respect to its nuclear program; it is essential that Iran continues to fully comply with its obligations," said Amano during the meeting of the Agency's Board of Directors.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) - the nuclear watchdog of the United Nations - has confirmed Iran's continued compliance with its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA despite the US' unilateral and unlawful withdrawal from the agreement back in May. US' break with the international agreement was accompanied by the reinstatement of economic sanctions against Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran has given a deadline to the E3 as other signatories to the nuclear deal to come up with mechanisms that would ensure Iran's economic interests in the face of US sanctions.

MA/4399494