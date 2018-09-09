VP orders state bodies to pay membership fees to intl. organizations

Es’hagh Jahangiri has ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Plan and Budget Organization of Iran, the Vice-Presidency for Legal Affairs and the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) to pay their share of Iran's membership fees at the United Nations and other international organizations for the current Iranian fiscal year.

The Iranian first vice-president has also published the list of international organizations to which Iran pays its shares. The membership fees are always set aside in the national annual budget bill of the country.

The annual amounts that Iran pays to the United Nations amounts to over $19.930 million, while the membership fees in the IAEA and the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) Treaty accounts for $1.358 million, in addition to 310,000 euros plus $7200 for membership in the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

