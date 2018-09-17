EU steps to circumvent US sanctions are ‘weak’: Iranian official

“Preserving oil exports, maintaining financial and banking relations, as well as investing in Iran are some of the issues that have been discussed with Europeans since the US withdrawal [from the JCPOA],” Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said in a reference to Germany’s latest attempt to establish an independent financial system to circumvent US reinstated sanctions on Iran after its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal back in May.

Calling the EU’s action in preserving the JCPOA ‘weak’, Falahatpisheh said ‘brining up issues such as circumventing US sanctions shows that the US controls the world's financial and banking system.’

The National Security Commission chairman further noted that the Europeans are not trying their best to solve Iran’s problems, saying “the Europeans even in taking some actions take into account their own interests.”

“Europeans’ plan to create a semi-SWIFT system is aimed at securing their own interests” he underlined.

He said that circumventing the US sanctions will benefit EU’s companies, while pointing out that the EU’s latest actions are not welcomed by Iran.

